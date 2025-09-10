Nearly half of Canadians want end to Temporary Foreign Worker Program

New numbers from polling firm Abacus Data show nearly half of Canadians would support an end to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. The issue has gained traction as the country's economy struggles have continued, and a larger spotlight has been shone on the TFWP by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle suspected the real number could be even higher, given many may still be conflating the TFWP with other immigration discussions.

“If you say, these are unskilled labourers from the third world or developing countries coming to Canada and displacing young Canadian workers in entry-level jobs, do you think that program should continue,” said Sheila, “I think the majority of people in this country would say no.”

Taking it a step further, Lise said she believes “the vast majority of Canadians want to take a look at the entire” immigration system.

Since the immigration floodgates opened in the aftermath of COVID-19 under Justin Trudeau, the new arrivals are “displacing all parts of our society,” Lise added.

The TFWP program even drew the ire of British Columbia's left-wing premier, David Eby, who called on businesses to hire Canadians.

“The whole point of people's objections to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program,” Sheila said, “are that these jobs are not going to young Canadians. They are going to other people from other countries. Secondarily, we don't want to see temporary foreign workers exploited.”

Eby is late to the discussion, replied Lise.

“He didn't see how immigration is impacting B.C.,” she said. “Not only are they ignoring our young people and their ability to gain entry into a career path, but they are also decimating our old people who cannot afford the prohibitive prices of B.C. housing and cost of living.”