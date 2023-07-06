Netflix announces 'inclusive' push to boost indigenous Australian content

Netflix will hold a special training workshop to encourage Indigenous people in the screen industry.

The streaming giant has also promised to build a bank of Indigenous content to add to its platform.

A First Nations Production Ready Bootcamp will be held in July for 10 Indigenous participants.

Netflix said the workshop will provide a “comprehensive overview of the ins and outs of screen production as well as prepare participants for trainee and attachment positions”.

“The Production Ready Bootcamp will focus on below the line crew roles, and applicants from the Northern Territory and South Australia are encouraged to apply,” a Netflix spokesperson said.

Five bootcamp candidates will ultimately be chosen to work on a series to be filmed in and around Darwin and South Australia.

The idea is part of the streaming company’s global initiative that “aims to expand and upskill local talent through investment in education and training, with a focus on fostering inclusivity”.

First Nations Australians hold a significant place in the cultural fabric of Australia and their inclusion in the film and television industry is crucial for fostering diversity, authenticity, and representation,” the company said.