Netflix begins massive second round of layoffs, and it keeps getting worse

Popular streaming service Netflix has continued its firing spree with the termination of an additional 3% of its workforce, or around 300 employees worldwide. The new round of layoffs is the company’s largest since its downturn in subscribers a few months ago.

As Rebel News reported in May, Netflix laid off 150 employees, including many of its diversity hires. Those cuts came following the dismissal of staff at its “woke” fan site, Tudum and its animation studios. At the time, Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk praised the company for releasing a new memo announcing it would no longer cater to the demands of its woke employees, calling it a “good move.”

The company has made a significant shift away from its previous policies by standing by two of its most transgressive comedians, Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais. Both comedians sparked the ire of the transgender community for joking about the taboo subject.

Earlier this week, Co-CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos took a stand defending the two comedians and their right to free speech.

As reported by Breitbart, Netflix laid off 216 staffers in the United States and Canada on Thursday. The remainder of the cuts came from other countries where Netflix operates, according to a statement sent to the press.

Netflix executives described the layoffs as “very hard for everyone – creating a lot of anxiety and uncertainty.”

“We plan to return to a more normal course of business going forward,” said Co-CEO Reed Hastings in a memo obtained by the Hollywood Reporter. “And as we cut back in some areas, we also continue to invest significant amounts in our content and people.”

Despite the layoffs, Hastings says the company intends to increase its employee base during the next 18 months. The company says it plans to add 1,500 jobs during that period to staff its international, gaming, and advertising departments.