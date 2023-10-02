New book gives a first-hand account of the Freedom Convoy

Tom Marazzo joins The Gunn Show to discuss his new book, 'The People's Emergency Act: Freedom Convoy 2022'.

  • By Rebel News
  • October 02, 2023
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

The People's Emergency Act by key convoy participant Tom Marazzo retells his role as part of Canada's single most significant human rights demonstration in a generation.

The Freedom Convoy, led by Tamara Lich, currently on trial in Ottawa for her role as an organizer, was the peaceful anti-mandate demonstration sparked by Prime Minister Trudeau's nonsensical introduction of a vaccine mandate on cross-border truckers some two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.

The convoy protested in the streets of Ottawa for nearly four weeks, beginning at the end of January 2022, until the federal government invoked a never-before-used counter-terrorism law, The Emergencies Act, to give the authorities unprecedented powers of search, seizure and arrest to euthanize the blue-collar uprising.

Tom's book tells a story not told anywhere else in the media as someone responsible for executing good-faith dealings with the City of Ottawa and the convoy.

Tom joined me on the show to discuss his new book and the latest on Trudeau's House of Commons Nazi scandal.

To get a copy of Tom's new book, click here.

Canada News Analysis freedom convoy
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.