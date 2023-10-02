New book gives a first-hand account of the Freedom Convoy

The People's Emergency Act by key convoy participant Tom Marazzo retells his role as part of Canada's single most significant human rights demonstration in a generation.

We are hearing reports of arrests being made in relation to the truckers convoy. As of right now, truckers and supporters remain on scene throughout Wellington St in Ottawa. https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/BzRIIyjjDk — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 17, 2022

The Freedom Convoy, led by Tamara Lich, currently on trial in Ottawa for her role as an organizer, was the peaceful anti-mandate demonstration sparked by Prime Minister Trudeau's nonsensical introduction of a vaccine mandate on cross-border truckers some two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claims the vaccine mandate for truckers has nothing to do with the supply chain crisis, and accuses the Conservatives of spreading "disinformation." #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/tati96o11Y — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) January 26, 2022

The convoy protested in the streets of Ottawa for nearly four weeks, beginning at the end of January 2022, until the federal government invoked a never-before-used counter-terrorism law, The Emergencies Act, to give the authorities unprecedented powers of search, seizure and arrest to euthanize the blue-collar uprising.

Alluding to enormous pressure from the US, Alan Honner explains to Chrystia Freeland that after President Biden called Prime Minister Trudeau on a Friday, "by Monday, the Emergencies Act was invoked."



Chrystia Freeland: "That's true."pic.twitter.com/YiGbnvh8zd — The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) November 24, 2022

Tom's book tells a story not told anywhere else in the media as someone responsible for executing good-faith dealings with the City of Ottawa and the convoy.

I'd be so grateful for REVIEWS on Amazon after you've read the People's Emergency Act. 🙏 https://t.co/1cCLZwq485 pic.twitter.com/MbiCqhMljA — Tom Marazzo (@TomMarazzo) September 14, 2023

Tom joined me on the show to discuss his new book and the latest on Trudeau's House of Commons Nazi scandal.

A Nazi. Invited to the House of Commons. Welcomed and celebrated as a hero.



Justin Trudeau is in hiding.



His Minister is trying to erase it from the record.



And everyone else over there seems fine with it.



They call ordinary Canadians Nazis but can’t find the courage to… pic.twitter.com/AdoluVGDev — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) September 26, 2023

