New Brunswick education ministry claims ignorance on controversial sex presentation

A gap between parents and educators led the New Brunswick government to overhaul its Policy 713, impacting how sexual orientation and gender identity are handled in schools.

Premier Blaine Higgs clarified his stance in a post on X, vowing to address the concerns of parents after an explicit HPV presentation was shown in at least four high schools without parental notification.

A number of concerned parents have shared with me photos and screenshots of clearly inappropriate material that was presented recently in at least four New Brunswick high schools.



To say I am furious would be a gross understatement.



This presentation was not part of the New… pic.twitter.com/UlaACviy87 — Blaine Higgs (@premierbhiggs) May 24, 2024

The Quebec activists behind the presentation, HPV Global Action, say officials vetted them in advance.

The revamped Policy 713 now requires parental consent for name changes on school records for students under 16 and restricts participation in extracurricular activities to biological sex. Additionally, schools must provide private changing areas and maintain gender-specific public restrooms.

At Rebel News, we demanded answers from the New Brunswick Ministry of Education regarding that contentious presentation by Quebec’s HPV Global Action, which was allegedly approved for young students.

But when we requested access to the presentation and related communications, the ministry claimed no records were found and redirected us to the Anglophone South School District.

Blaine Higgs, who claims to be a Christian, lies. He’s still villainizing teachers claiming that he discovered that educators were teaching kids to lie. What a pile of BS. How does he reconcile his lies and harming children with his god. @premierbhiggs does NOT represent… pic.twitter.com/RfVZU5Zabb — Gail Costello (She/Her) 🇨🇦🐾🌳 (@Gailey99) September 20, 2023

This raises serious questions: Is the Ministry of Education sabotaging the Conservative government’s efforts? Are rogue school boards indoctrinating children without oversight?

We’re determined to uncover the truth with your support at RebelInvestigates.com. We've filed for access to the premier's office and expect a complete response from the school board soon.

Stay tuned as we continue to dig deeper.

See the documents for yourself: