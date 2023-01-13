NEW DATA: alcohol-attributed deaths spiked during lockdowns

In 2019, there were 3,200 deaths related to alcohol. In 2020, the count jumped to 3,790, and in 2021, there were 3,875 alcohol-related deaths.

A new Statistic Canada report published Friday shows the number of people who died due to alcohol use reached "new highs." Fatalities tallied as booze-related include alcoholic liver disease, accidental poisoning by and exposure to alcohol, and finding alcohol in the blood autopsy.

The increase, 18% year-over-year- from 2019 to 2022, was the highest in 20 years.

"These are large increases, particularly [because] these numbers tend to be relatively static," Dr. Timothy Naimi, director of the University of Victoria's Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research and professor at the university's School of Public Health and Social Policy, told CBC.

"Having said that, it's not surprising. We know that alcohol consumption has gone up, although not by the degree with how deaths have."

Opioid deaths also sky-rocketed in Alberta during the height of the lockdowns, often exceeding covid-attributed fatalities.

Canada lockdown News Analysis
