New documentary highlights neglect in Quebec long-term care homes during COVID-19

The hecatomb in the long-term care homes in Quebec was terrible. One of the residences in particular, the Herron residence in Dorval, Montreal, was at the heart of an investigation by coroner Gehane Kamel.

Patients died in their own feces, dehydrated and confined. A horrible death that many elderly people across the province of Quebec have suffered.

Is it due to political decisions, poor management of the institutions, lack of personnel? Many questions remain unanswered since the Legault government refuses to launch a public and independent investigation of what happened during the first wave and beyond.

Sylvain Laforest, a former documentary director for various media companies with a large audience, has produced a documentary highlighting some of the events that occurred in the long-term care homes. A first broadcast was offered at Ile Perrot, in Montreal, then a second in Quebec City.

Many people, family members of the victims, nurses, doctors, and others, spoke out in the report. The population continues to demand a public and independent investigation despite the continuous refusal from the government.