New Jersey high school yearbook sparks controversy for replacing Jewish student group photo

East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen issued a press release, questioning how the incident occurred, who was responsible, and how those involved would be held accountable.


East Brunswick High School in New Jersey is facing criticism after its yearbook replaced a photo of the Jewish Student Union with a photo of Muslim students, and the section meant to list the names of Jewish students was left blank. The incident has sparked outrage among the local Jewish community, with many demanding answers from the school district.

A member of the Jewish Student Union expressed their disappointment, stating, "We were shocked and disturbed when we got up to our page and saw what happened. It feels like they were trying to take our identity away from us."

Christine Mahler and Jack Goldberg, representatives of the East Brunswick Jewish Center, shared their disbelief and concern over the incident. Goldberg emphasized the prominence of the Jewish community in East Brunswick and the unprecedented nature of the yearbook's mistake. Mahler called for a response from the district, standing with the mayor's office and fellow synagogues in their demand for answers, reports the Daily Wire.

East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen issued a press release, questioning how the incident occurred, who was responsible, and how those involved would be held accountable. Cohen stressed the importance of addressing the issue quickly, calling it an "antisemitic act" and asserting both the Jewish community and the community at-large deserve an explanation.

Brittany VanDyke, the faculty advisor for the yearbook, described the incident as a "mistake not caught in editing and printed unintentionally," assuring that they are working to rectify the situation. Superintendent Victor Valeski, while investigating the matter, cautioned against rushing to judgment and labeling the incident as antisemitism before the investigation concludes.

Valeski also offered sincere apologies to the Muslim students and families affected by the misplaced photo, acknowledging the pain it has caused and pledging to foster an inclusive school environment.

The East Brunswick High School yearbook controversy comes amidst a backdrop of other 2024 yearbooks across the country featuring anti-Israel material, including instances in California, suburban Chicago, and Texas.


