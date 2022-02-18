New poll finds one in five Gen Z adults identify as LGBTQ

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Over one in five Gen Z adults now identify as LGBTQ, doubling the total number of Americans who do not identify as straight in a decade, a Gallup poll shows.

Despite the rise in LGBTQ individuals, the rise almost entirely consists of individuals who identify as bisexual or transgender, not gay or lesbian.

“Gallup estimates from these results that within the entire U.S. adult population, 4.0 percent of Americans identify as bisexual, 1.5 percent as gay, 1 percent as lesbian and 0.7 percent as transgender,” the Daily Mail reports.

“The Gallup poll found nearly 21 percent of Gen Z adults identify as LGBTQ, which is nearly double the number of millennials who do, which is 10.5 percent. Nearly one in six Gen Z LGBTQ adults identify as bisexual.”

According to the poll, Americans who identify as LGBTQ represent 7.1% of the population, a rise from 5.6% a year ago. In 2012, only 3.5% of Americans identified as LGBTQ.

Curiously, only 2.5% of Americans identify as lesbian or gay. 4.7% of Americans identify as bisexual or trans, a number that is largely made up of Gen Z individuals — lending credence to speculation that the embrace of transgenderism and “non-binary” genders is largely driven by social media hype.

As highlighted by Summit News, journalist Glenn Greenwald, who is gay, made the observation 2021 which prompted gender activists to smear him as “transphobic.”

Greenwald pointed out that “almost all of the increase comes from those identifying as bi or trans, not gay or lesbian.”

Of Americans now claiming "bi" identity, the vast majority of them in long-term relationships are in opposite-sex relationships (33%) rather than same-sex ones (3.7%).



So 10 times more people who identify as "bi" live in hetero-appearing relationships than gay/lesbian ones: pic.twitter.com/iOIM0tv2ON — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 24, 2021

“Of Americans now claiming “bi” identity, the vast majority of them in long-term relationships are in opposite-sex relationships (33%) rather than same-sex ones (3.7%). So 10 times more people who identify as “bi” live in hetero-appearing relationships than gay/lesbian ones,” wrote Greenwald.

Greenwald suggested that the reason for the rise in LGBTQ-identifying adults was due to how “masculine girls are now encouraged to identify as trans, causing a decrease in the lesbian population,” citing research by journalist Kitty Herzog, who explored “whether the disappearance of lesbian culture is due to the encouragement which masculine girls receive — from the society, therapists, health care workers, etc. — to identify as trans, not as lesbian women.”

The results of the poll seem to shine a light on the mainstream culture’s obsession with identity politics, making unconventional sexualities a trend, rather than a genuine attraction or love of the opposite sex.