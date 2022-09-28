New science shows trace amounts of COVID-19 mRNA found in breast milk

By Drea Humphrey PETITION: Save Our Moms New mothers may be forced to pay $50,000 in maternity leave benefits because they are uncomfortable taking the COVID-19 vaccine. If you agree this repayment requirement must be reversed, sign this petition. 6,954 signatures

The study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found that COVID-19 mRNA does not stay at the injection site, as we were previously told.

Titled “Detection of Messenger RNA COVID-19 Vaccines in Human Breast Milk,” the pediatrics division of JAMA tweeted that “causation is warranted regarding breastfeeding infants younger than 6 months of age in the first 2 days after maternal COVID-19 vaccination.”

It turns out that after careful review, researchers found trace amounts of BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 COVID-19 mRNA vaccines — that’s Pfizer and Moderna mRNA respectively — in the expressed breast milk (EBM) of nursing mothers.

Immunologist and virologist Dr. Byram Bridle tried to alert the public of this potential on May 27, 2021 during a brief radio interview with Alex Pierson.

For speaking out with safety concerns, Dr. Bridle was “fact-checked,” smeared by an imposter and ridiculed repeatedly on social media platforms. This happened while the mainstream media and employers alike amplified the voices of self-proclaimed “experts” like that of Dr. Tara Moriarty.

Moriarty is a dental professor at the University of Toronto and principle investigator at the Moriarty Lab, an infectious disease research lab. She is co-founder of COVID-19 Resources Canada, Canadian government-funded CanCOVID and #ScienceUpFirst aimed at stopping the spread of misinformation. In general, Moriarty “is active in health misinformation responses and research.”

That’s rich, considering that in September 2021, Moriarty appeared to quell the hesitancy of union workers in a CUPE (Canada’s largest union of public employees) “Vaccine Policy Town Hall” that undoubtedly saw the termination of employees who did not comply.

RE: JAMA study, co-Founder of @COVID_19_Canada Dr. Tara Moriarty appears to have spread misinformation during a CUPE Vaccine Policy Town Hall that promoted employer vaccine mandates on Sept 14, 2021



Who corrects the record for the pregnant/nursing moms that her advice impacted? pic.twitter.com/dZNvr4l9qQ — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) September 27, 2022

This is the direct advice of so-called “experts” to employers, employees and the general public alike that forced pregnant and breastfeeding women to choose between the health and wellness of their babies or to remain gainfully employed so that they can provide for those same babies.

This is the same advice that is being shown in real time to be faulty and based on misinformation, coercing people into a corner with an impossible choice.

Review of the manufacturers' own product monograph — the package insert — would have informed anyone wondering about the safety and efficacy of this product, to slow down and wait for more data.

Forensic investigator Ken Drysdale shares what the Government said about COVID vaccines for pregnant women versus what Pfizer said about its own product



Full report w/ supporting hyperlinks in written copy👇🏻https://t.co/BMbigd6vXH pic.twitter.com/toDCJGORzG — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) August 3, 2022

This was an impossible choice and horrific imposition thrust onto hard-working, principled people, based on a faulty product that was amplified by misled (at best) experts, and the truth will continue to prevail.