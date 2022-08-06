New study finds COVID-19 vaccines did not reduce mortality in the U.S.

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

In today’s report we sit down to interview Dr. Denis Rancourt, a Canadian scientist whose work has been published in over 100 peer-reviewed journals and whose work in more recent years has taken close looks at death rates during the existence of COVID-19.

Last time I interviewed Dr. Rancourt we discussed a statistical analysis he worked on reviewing Canada’s all cause mortality during the first year of life with COVID-19, which showed the country's total deaths were not statistically consistent with that of a pandemic.

This time around, Dr. Rancourt discusses the shocking statistical findings that he, along with Dr. Marine Baudin and Dr. Jérémie Mercier, found in their recently published epidemiological study called COVID-Period Mass Vaccination Campaign and Public Health Disaster in the USA. In short, the study shows that the COVID-19 vaccines, which have been heavily pushed into the arms of Americans, did diddly squat to save lives.

The study compared USA all-cause mortality by age group, state and the total excess all-cause mortality from March 2020 to February 2022. It found that COVID-19 vaccines did not reduce overall deaths in the U.S. It also found strong indicators that causes from excess death in the country, including in young adults, is more likely to be linked to poverty and isolation.

Watch the above video report for a detailed explanation on why the findings in this study are important. If you appreciate that Rebel News has been informing the public on the other side of the politically-correct narrative of COVID-19 since January 2020, please consider donating here to help us cover the costs to continue to do so.