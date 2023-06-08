BREAKING: New WA Premier runs from reporter after BANNING protest

E-transfer (Canada):

On a pivotal day in the political landscape of Western Australia, Roger Cook was sworn in as the premier at Government House Perth.

But locals objecting to the swearing in of the new premier were dramatically blocked from their democratic right to protest as police stepped in to move them on, on behalf of the new leader.

An officer read from the ominously-named Public Order in Streets Act 1984, informing the protesters of the power of police to keep the precincts around the Government House free of "potential obstructions".

The issue prompted a flurry of concern from locals about the state of democracy in Western Australia and government's ability to silence protests, seving as a grim indication of the future under Premier Cook's leadership.

I questioned the new premier about the clampdown on democratic expression as he exited WA Government House, pointedly asking him about his stand on these measures that have virtually made protests illegal.

However Cook made a hasty retreat, flanked by aides as he scampered from the scene avoiding my questions.

Several protesters I talked to voiced their continued dissent against the new premier, calling for the dissolution of the government and a fresh election, raising concerns about the status quo simply continuing under the new State leader.

They contended that the departure of one person from office does not necessarily signify change and asked for accountability.

The ceremony was attended by all state cabinet ministers and was punctuated by a series of unusual orders stopping protesters from gathering outside the government building.