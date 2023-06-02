New York City hotels shut down to accommodate illegal immigrants

E-transfer (Canada):

Title 42, which was the main tool for the authorities to combat illegal immigration, has been lifted on May 11th. Following this action, Joe Biden has stated that the chaos will be rampant for a whle. Meanwhile, New York City is facing a crisis never seen before. Hotels are now housing migrants on the taxpayer's dime, with several free services and all information kept confidential.

We investigated the area around Manhattan to find the location where the migrants are being housed and what services are being provided to them. Unfortunately, the staff were strongly opposed to people entering the buildings and became aggressive.

We have now located 6 migrant hotels in Manhattan.



After a peaceful interaction inside, staff decided to try and prevent @lincolnmjay and I from filming on public property outside the hotel.



Full report coming at https://t.co/3ANpCQEi2S pic.twitter.com/8nfiVeq37F — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 26, 2023

The security at the ROW hotel NYC tried to block the camera of @lincolnmjay and tried to get the police to stop us from filming the immigration scene in the hotel.



The police officers never said a word to us.



Full interaction to come at https://t.co/3ANpCQEi2S pic.twitter.com/fQPTwe5Ieg — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 26, 2023

We also wanted to verify if what the Custom Border Patrol stated was true.

“Claims that migrants will be provided free travel and transportation to their destination are false. The U.S. government does not provide help or financial support for noncitizens.”

NOTICE: Claims that migrants will be provided free travel and transportation to their destination are false. The U.S. government does not provide help or financial support for noncitizens. pic.twitter.com/tuCB7E8uEk — CBP (@CBP) May 25, 2023

The employees at the Roosevelt Hotel where the reticketing process is located told us that if you qualify, they will pay for the transportation needed. This money is not coming from the Roosevelt Hotel but from the city which is responsible for dealing with the migrant crisis.

CONFIRMED:



Migrants are being relocated out of NYC on the taxpayers dime.



This was filmed at The Roosevelt Hotel. Shortly after @lincolnmjay and I were kicked out by the U.S Army.



More to come at https://t.co/3ANpCQEPSq pic.twitter.com/RfAaOVIqYq — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 26, 2023

We found about 6 hotels and also observed military who have been on call to help to manage the migrants' influx in various hotels. At Roosevelt, we saw a bus with around 40 migrants leaving the building to be relocated to another hotel in Brooklyn. It seems that buses are leaving frequently from the Roosevelt to other destinations with loads of migrants.