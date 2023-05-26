New York City Mayor Eric Adams signs a ban on fatphobia

New York City's Democratic Mayor Eric Adams has instated a ban on weight discrimination, also known as “fatphobia.” Critics argue that the move has law firms eagerly rubbing their hands together.

Adams enacted the contentious bill on Friday that prohibits discrimination based on an individual's weight and height in spheres such as employment, housing, and public services.

Adams clarified, "This is not about combating obesity; it's about ensuring fairness. Regardless of body type, every individual deserves equal treatment." He pledged to continue promoting a progressive health agenda, noting, "Scientific studies have shown that body type does not necessarily equate to health status, and it's a misconception we're keen on dismantling."

New York City's Commission on Human Rights will handle grievances related to weight and height, expanding its existing portfolio of over two dozen investigation categories, including race, gender, and age, Fox News reported.

However, this new law has ignited a firestorm among critics who believe it could provide fertile ground for attorneys and an onslaught of lawsuits. Republican New York City Council minority leader Joseph Borelli voiced concerns that the legislation could trigger a flood of litigation, allowing people to "sue anyone and everything."

"I'm overweight, but I'm not a victim," Borelli stated, according to the Daily Mail, adding humorously, "No one should feel bad for me except my struggling shirt buttons." The New York Post's editorial board labeled the law a "generous offering to NYC's opportunistic legal professionals."

The new regulation is part of a growing trend in the U.S. The New York Times reported similar laws are under consideration in New Jersey and Massachusetts, while jurisdictions like Michigan, Washington State, and Washington, D.C., have already put them into effect.