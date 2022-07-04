New York introduces China-style social credit system for prospective gun owners

AP Photo/Hans Pennink

New York State has passed legislation requiring prospective gun license owners to have at least three years of social media history in order to pass a “character and conduct” test to be eligible for gun ownership.

The system is not unlike China’s social credit score system, and raises the possibility that prospective applicants may be denied access to firearms based on their political views.

The state’s move to implement such Orwellian restrictions on firearm ownership comes in response to the Supreme Court’s repeal of a law that required someone to prove that they face a unique threat before being allowed to conceal carry.

As detailed by Reclaim the Net, gun license applicants in New York will now be required to display “the essential character, temperament, and judgment necessary to be entrusted with a weapon and to use it only in a manner that does not endanger oneself and others,” per the wording of the newly-passed legislation.

The requirement calls on applicants to provide details of all social media profiles they have maintained over the past three years, and allow state authorities to sift through any remarks and comments they posted online.

“The law does not specify whether authorities will require private accounts, those that are not visible to the public,” the publication reported.

The push for the onerous measures has drawn the ire of Republicans, some of whom are calling it a “disgrace.”

“Now we’re going to let the pizzeria owner decide whether or not I can express my constitutional right,” said State Senate Deputy Minority Leader Andrew Lanza, per the Guardian. “This is a disgrace. See you in the courts. You all know this is unconstitutional. You all know this is just a ruse. Another attempt to say to the people of the state of New York: 'We don’t trust you.'”

In addition, the bill passed by New York’s legislature also fixes a recently-passed law that bans the sale of certain types of bulletproof vests to the general public, but neglected to include numerous types of body armour, including one worn by the mass shooter who killed ten people in a Buffalo supermarket in May.

The bill is expected to take effect on September 1 following New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature.