New Zealand authorities fuming they can't stop women's rights activist
Kellie-Jay Keen will be allowed into New Zealand despite government opposition to her 'repugnant' views on women's rights.
New Zealand immigration minister Michael Wood has lamented the fact that he has no grounds to keep a prominent women’s rights activist out of the country.
The immigration department confirmed yesterday that Kellie-Jay Keen – known as Posie Parker – would be allowed to enter New Zealand.
“Like many New Zealanders, I would prefer it if Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull never set foot in New Zealand,” he said.
“I find many of her views repugnant.”
Wood said it was unfortunate that there was nothing about Parker - whom he said wanted to take society “backwards” - that met the threshold for ministerial intervention.
“I condemn her inflammatory, vile and incorrect worldviews.”
Parker is currently on a speaking tour of Australia where her pro women’s rights views have been met with loud protests from trans activists.
Her Let Women Speak event in Melbourne on Sunday was hijacked by men who performed a Nazi salute.
🚨FORGET THE FAKE NEWS peddled by politicians on both sides and their enablers in the legacy media. @ThePosieParker shares what REALLY happened at her #LetWomenSpeak protest in Melbourne over the weekend.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 21, 2023
Full report: https://t.co/epANizSVcg pic.twitter.com/5crPLs0ahs
Wood said his primary concern about Parker’s visit to New Zealand at the weekend was the “welfare and safety of our transgender community”.
Green Party MP Elizabeth Kerekere slammed the government for not doing more to keep Parker from speaking about the need for women to have women’s only spaces and for girls to sport to be protected from men identifying as women.
She described the decision to let Parker advocate for women’s rights as “outrageous and I have to say gutless”.
Wellington mayor Tory Whanau agreed it was unfortunate that Parker would be allowed into
New Zealand but that she would support a counter-protest against her.
Parkers views on women’s rights were “dangerous and harmful for our community”, she said.
Immigration General manager Richard Owen said Parker did not meet the high threshold to be considered an excluded person under Section 16 of the Immigration Act 2009.
“We note there is nothing specified in the Immigration Act or immigration instructions which could be used to prevent a person travelling to New Zealand on a temporary basis based on their previous expression of opinion and ideas.”
Owen made no mention of the fact that Immigration officials had banned Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini from covering anti-lockdown protests because they feared he might lead people to express contrary views.
