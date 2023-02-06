Newsweek writer calls on medical community to admit fault over COVID restrictions and mandates

🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information:

After years of enforcing sweeping lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and restrictive measures, some medical professionals are finally opening up on their missteps regarding the COVID pandemic.

In an op-ed for Newsweek, Kevin Bass, MD/PhD student, called on the scientific community to admit mistakes were made.

"I was wrong. We in the scientific community were wrong. And it cost lives," Bass wrote.

Bass said that public health authorities "overstated the evidence and misled the public" on a wide range of issues, including immunity conferred by the vaccine in contrast to natural immunity, mask and vaccine mandates, and the safety of vaccines when administered to young people.

He went on to say that the mistakes made by the U.S. government, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as the World Health Organization (WHO), cost lives.

"If our public health officials had led with less hubris, the course of the pandemic in the United States might have had a very different outcome, with far fewer lost lives," Bass wrote.

The missteps of the medical experts have had a devastating impact on Americans almost too innumerable to mention, and many — especially children — continue to suffer the effects of the extended lockdowns that forced school closures and limited socialization.

Though some medical professionals have started to acknowledge that they made mistakes, many of the scientific elites have remained silent. Bass believes that it is time for the scientific community to take a step back and reassess their methods.

“We should be humble and admit our mistakes, learn from them, and move on,” he said. “This is the least reparation we can offer to the American people.”