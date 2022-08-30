Nigel Farage joins Gettr, the fastest growing social media platform

AP Photo/Alastair Grant

In an announcement on Monday, August 29, former UKIP and Brexit party leader announces his move to the free speech platform, GETTR.

Nigel Farage, a prominent figure in right-wing politics in the UK, former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party and one of the founders of the Brexit party, lead the campaign to leave the European Union since the 1990s.

The former UKIP and Brexit party leader and now a broadcaster with his own show on GB News announced that he has joined the free speech platform, GETTR.

The announcement hit Twitter with Nigel tweeting:

“The time has come to fight back against the Big Tech giants in Silicon Valley. Free speech platform GETTR is the fastest growing social media site in the world.. Today, I am officially signing up to @GETTRofficial — and you should too.”

A statement by GETTR said:

GETTR is proud to announce British broadcaster and former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has joined the platform, capping off a huge week for the world’s fastest growing social media company.



The partnership with Farage (@Nigel_Farage), a global heavyweight in conservative politics, will involve the production of exclusive video content, political analysis and sporting takes exclusively for GETTR users, cementing GETTR’s status as a leading destination for debate and discussion that transcends mainstream platforms which today stifle conversation.



Today, Farage has over 3.2 million followers across all platforms and has become a TikTok sensation in recent months. He joins frequently censored CEO of the Babylon Bee Seth Dillon, student activist and political commentator Charlie Kirk, radio host and political commentator Maajid Nawaz, retired football player Matthew Le Tissier, plus many more on the platform. We are proud to be able to provide a platform where thought leaders like Nigel Farage can share their political analysis and connect with audiences from across the globe without the threat of being banned. Nigel is someone who exemplifies the GETTR brand: authentic, outspoken and unafraid of cancel culture, and we are thrilled to have him join our movement. GETTR is committed to fighting for a space where debate can flow freely once again and where social media is fun,” GETTR Chief Executive Officer Jason Miller said.

You can read the full statement here.

GETTR also signed a massive deal recently with DAZN becoming a major sponsor to one of their sold-out Youtube boxing events, KSI vs Swarmz.

Jason Miller the CEO and founder of Gettr sat down with Nigel Farage recently to discuss the move.