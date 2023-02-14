Nikki Haley announces candidacy for U.S. Presidency

AP Photo/John Locher

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced on Tuesday that she will be seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

In a video released on Twitter, Haley expressed her commitment to defending American values against the "woke Left" and authoritarian regimes abroad.

Get excited! Time for a new generation.



Let’s do this! 👊 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BD5k4WY1CP — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 14, 2023

"Some look at our past as evidence that America’s founding principles are bad; they say the promise of freedom is just made-up," Haley said. "Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist and evil. Nothing could be further from the truth."

The former U.N. Ambassador went on to contrast America's freedom with the despotic actions of authoritarian regimes.

“I have seen evil; in China they commit genocide; in Iran, they murder their own people for challenging the government," she said. "And when a woman tells you about watching soldiers throw her baby into a fire, it puts things into perspective. Even on our worst day, we are blessed to live in America.”

Haley, who at 38 was the youngest governor in the country when she was elected in 2010, also made a vow to stand up to those she believes are trying to bully America.

"Some people look at America and see vulnerability. The socialist Left sees an opportunity to rewrite history. China and Russia are on the march; they all think we can be bullied, kicked around," she said. "You should know this about me: I don’t put up with bullies, and when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels."



The announcement of Haley's candidacy makes her the second major contender to enter the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, joining former President Donald Trump who announced his campaign in November 2022. Other potential candidates include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.