Nikki Haley: Trump isn't perfect, but Biden is much worse

AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley declared that she will be casting her vote for former President Donald Trump over the incumbent, President Joe Biden, in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Taking questions at a Q&A session at the Hudson Institute, Haley was asked about which candidate would perform better on matters of national security. She responded: "As a voter, I put my priorities on a president who's going to have the backs of our allies and hold our enemies to account, [and] who would secure the border. No more excuses," she stated. Haley also expressed her preference for a president who would "support capitalism and freedom" and "understands we need less debt, not more debt."

While stating that Trump has not been perfect on these policies, Haley was critical of Biden's performance, noting that, "Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I've made that clear many, many times. But Biden has been a catastrophe."

"So I will be voting for Trump," she said.

Nikki Haley says Trump has not been “perfect” but says Biden is a “catastrophe”



“I will be voting for Trump. Having said that, I stand by what I said in my suspension speech. Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me" pic.twitter.com/cgSCs0JjBW — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 22, 2024

Despite her decision to vote for Trump, Haley stopped short of giving him a full endorsement, a promise she had made during her own campaign in the Republican Party primary earlier this year.

Haley urged Trump to reach out to her supporters and not take their votes for granted. "Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me and not assume that they're just going to be with him. And I genuinely hope he does that," Haley said.