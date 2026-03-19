No charges for Ontario resident who shot and injured alleged home invader

On Wednesday's live stream, Drea Humphrey, Lise Merle, Chris Dacey, and Marc Nixon discussed how a legal firearm owner in Vaughan, Ont., will not face charges after he was forced to discharge his gun at intruders during a home invasion.

Surveillance video showed at least three masked suspects, one armed, forcing entry into the man's residence near Carrville Woods Circle and Crimson Forest Drive at around 12:50 a.m. on March 17. The man then accessed his firearm, discharged it toward the intruders, and injured one suspect.

The intruders fled, and the wounded individual was later dropped off at a Toronto-area hospital (in stable condition), where he was arrested and now faces pending charges, including robbery with a firearm. The other suspects remain at large.

York Regional Police investigated the scene and determined no charges would be laid against the homeowner, as the use of force was deemed reasonable self-defence under the circumstances.

Premier Ford applauded the legal gun owner for shooting the home invader and encouraged other legal firearm owners to shoot violent home invaders.

"I encourage everyone out there that's a legal gun owner, [if] someone's going to try to come in and kill you and kill your family ... these guys, they need to be shot," he said.

The injured suspect, identified as 24-year-old Trestin Cassanova-Alman of no fixed address, faces charges including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, and breach of probation, and remains in custody in stable condition at a hospital.