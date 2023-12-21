No jail time again despite fourth criminal conviction for 'trans activist' Jessica Simpson

By Drea Humphrey STOP JONATHAN YANIV Suing Yaniv is about self-respect — it's about deterring a serial harasser and reigning in a predator. Can you help us serve justice? $11,756.67 Raised

On December 18th, at the Surrey Provincial Courthouse, Judge J. Solomon handed down the latest sentencing in the never-ending saga involving Jessica Serenity Simpson, formerly known as Jonathan Yaniv.

Questioning the infamous “Jessica Serenity Simpson” better remembered as Jonathan Yaniv, about what lucky charm keeps getting such a criminal no jail time.



More info at https://t.co/LY9JmUHwPN pic.twitter.com/iL7EF9YvqY — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 21, 2023

Simpson, a serial litigator with a troubling past, including sexually inappropriate behaviour with minors and physical attacks on Rebel News reporters, seems to have a fortunate streak with the courts. Despite being convicted of four criminal offences, the Simon Fraser University criminology student has yet to serve any jail time.

It wasn't until the third conviction, where Simpson pleaded guilty to threatening to harm child protection activist Billboard Chris, that Simpson obtained a criminal record.

In this latest case, Simpson was found guilty of public mischief for falsely triggering a fire alarm and sentenced to 18 months probation.

The incident took place last year, when Simpson’s so-called “service dog,” Rexy, became unruly in the common area of a retirement home, the residence of Simpson's mother.

After Simpson failed to control the chocolate lab, a 70-year-old man named Gerald Funke, who is dependent on a walker, physically shooed the dog off of a chair, only to be met by a violent shove from 36-year-old Simpson.

This behaviour by the "service dog" is not uncommon. In fact, the dog became unruly in the courtroom many times during the trial. At one point Judge Solomon excused himself because Rexy had reportedly chewed through his leash and started running around.

While in attendance, I also witnessed Rexy’s wild behaviour, including distracting the judge and Simpson’s counsel by digging on the carpet of the courtroom floor and even appearing to hump Simpson several times during the proceedings.

WATCH: Security camera footage of the incident leading to a recent mischief conviction for Jessica Simpson (formerly Jonathan Yaniv) has surfaced online.



Simpson (Yaniv) faced charges of mischief, lying to police and assault in the trial.https://t.co/LY9JmUGZ0f pic.twitter.com/YfeBG9lYxr — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 21, 2023

Since then, leaked footage of the retirement home incident shows another elderly man's intervention during the altercation, pushing Simpson away from Mr. Funke with impressive strength. As the CCTV footage clock on the screen reaches the time stamp 20:08, Simpson can be seen pulling the fire alarm — despite having already called 911 to report the incident and falsely accusing Mr. Funke of assaulting “her.”

While Simpson faced a total of 3 charges from the event, including assault charges for shoving the elderly man, Judge Solomon found that the Crown did not prove the assault beyond a reasonable doubt.

Here are the charges that have brought the infamous Jessica Simpson, formerly Jonathan Yaniv, back to criminal court.



A Judge Solomon is expected to give his ruling today on if Simpson attacking a 70yr old man who pushed Simpson’s unruly “service dog” was reasonable. pic.twitter.com/FfgdSN13YE — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 18, 2023

The Crown also failed to lay out all of Simpson’s many run-ins with the law, including wasting emergency services, in the past.

Do you think this latest probation charge will finally turn Simpson into a law-abiding citizen? I won’t hold my breath.

Much like when my former colleague Keean Bexte was attacked by Simpson right in front of the Surrey courthouse during one of Simpson's previous hearings — that one regarding the brandishing of a prohibited weapon on YouTube — Simpson chose to charge at me on Monday, even threatening to sic Rexy on me.

You can watch what led up to that, and why I’ve decided to press charges against Simpson for the incident, here.

