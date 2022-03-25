Rebel News Banner Ad - Join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a LIVE civil liberties event

No one fired over racism in Immigration Ministry

Just a week ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to stamp out racism in Canadian workplaces.

Following revelations that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada had an issue with department heads making inappropriate comments, no staff has been fired from the ministry. 

Although the Trudeau Liberals have vowed to root out and euthanize systemic racism wherever they might find it, those operating within the systems the Liberals control do not face punishment for racial intolerance.

During the House of Commons immigration committee hearing Thursday, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser called racism “a sickness” in his ministry, explaining black employees may now attend trauma counselling.

Fraser, however, also testified that no one had been fired or reassigned relating to the sickness of racial bigotry festering in his agency.

On March 21, Prime Minister Trudeau issued a statement on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination:

We need to continue working together to eliminate racism in our workplaces as well as our education, health, and social systems by demonstrating leadership, empowering communities, building awareness, and changing attitudes. Whether it is anti-Indigenous, anti-Black, or anti-Asian racism, antisemitism or Islamophobia, we all have a role to play in calling out racism and discrimination — whenever and wherever we see it.

Indeed.

 

