No, the #TrudeauMustGo Twitter trend isn’t bot-motivated, it’s freedom-motivated

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has had an eventful past week on social media, to say the least. Many took to their favourite platforms to remind the public of the three-year anniversary of the world discovering the prime minister’s unhealthy appetite for dressing in blackface.

Three years ago today this picture dropped. pic.twitter.com/dK7r0iHgVo — Yanky (bot) (@Yanky_Pollak) September 18, 2022

Others shared video of a London crowd booing the Canadian bureaucrat on his way to the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral — the day after video surfaced of the former drama teacher belting out Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” in a hotel lobby while Canadians back home were still in their mourning period.

But recently, the most significant event to occur online for Trudeau was the #TrudeauMustGo Twitter trend, where thousands of everyday Canadians created a short bio explaining who they are, how they’ve been marginalized by Trudeau, and sealing their post with #TrudeauMustGo.

My thumb hurts from retweeting outstanding everyday Canadians #TrudeauMustGo posts.https://t.co/PGA2pB6Sns — Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) September 16, 2022

In today’s report, I sit down to interview four of the many diverse Canadians who felt such posts were a great way to express that they’ve had enough with the division they feel the prime minister has caused in Canada, including the man who appears to be responsible for reviving the hashtag for the trend.

I'm a 55 year-old Canadian. I'm married, father to 4, university educated & perfectly bilingual. I'm an engineer, solving problems for 35 yrs. I'm a volunteer hockey coach & an avid outdoorsman. According to Trudeau, I'm an extremist who needs to be dealt with. #TrudeauMustGo pic.twitter.com/N9VDe8nPR0 — Martyupnorth's fact-checking twin brother® 🚜 (@Martyupnorth_2) September 13, 2022

“It almost didn’t happen,” Martin Belenger told me when I asked how the popular trend began. Belenger says he decided to post his bio with the hashtag #TrudeauMustgo after translating an infamous clip of the prime minister and feeling upset over how Trudeau used “a broad brush to label a group of people” in it.

The clip that served as a catalyst to the grassroots Twitter trend is none other than the one in which Trudeau dubs people who have decided not to receive COVID-19 injections as people who “don’t believe in science” who are “often misogynists, often racist too.” The prime minister even takes such dehumanizing language further by stating that such people are a “small group that takes up space” and questions whether or not such people should be tolerated.

I added English captions to the video. Unfortunately not everyone in Canada is bilingual. That's a fact Trudeau likes to exploit. What he says in French is seldom the same as his English message. pic.twitter.com/vHqWndrsiG — Martyupnorth's fact-checking twin brother® 🚜 (@Martyupnorth_2) September 13, 2022

Soon after Belenger posted his bio with the hashtag, it became clear that he was far from alone when it comes to Canadians who are righteously offended by the prime minister using such demoralizing language to describe Canadians who made a different personal medical decision.

The #TrudeauMustGo hashtag quickly began to trend, globally earning over half a million hits before Twitter removed it from its trending pages. Thousands of bios stating it’s time for Trudeau to get lost started to surface from people of all walks of life, including stay-at-home moms, doctors, veterans and even Trudeau’s very own half-brother, Kyle Kemper.

Lol Justin Trudeau’s brother has a #TrudeauMustGo post too. https://t.co/PeC3Oj7zAD — Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) September 18, 2022

Perhaps in an effort to distract from the plethora of diverse Canadians united in their desire for Trudeau to no longer be in power, rumours began to swirl that the anti-Trudeau Twitter trend was inauthentic and even run by bots.

Trudeau’s longtime pal and former adviser Gerald Butts couldn’t resist posting tweets that distracted from the very real Canadians expressing their disapproval of the prime minister. Butts eventually acknowledged that Belenger was in fact a real person, but said he was “being used.”

Do you think Trudeau’s longtime buddy Mr. Gerald Butts is pretending to not comprehend how one could genuinely publicly express disgust for the Prime Minister’s prejudices towards COVID jab free Canadians by typing #TrudeauMustGo, or is he just that out of touch? https://t.co/yriQlF6aHE — Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) September 18, 2022

I did my best to find some bots to interview for you, in addition to Belenger, but I kept coming across real Canadians instead. In this full video report, I interview former Peace Officer Dan Knipe, engineer and project manager Devon Thompson, and community farm volunteer Harveen Sandhu.

I’m a 41 year old former Peace Officer who refused to enforce mandates because my legal duty was to refuse unlawful orders. My former agency is being sued for human rights violations. According to @JustinTrudeau I’m an extremist who shouldn’t be tolerated. #TrudeauMustGo pic.twitter.com/FtqnvEkcO5 — Dan Knipe (@therealceevro) September 19, 2022

I’m a 34 year old Jamaican born Canadian, engineer and project manager. I am a husband and father of two young boys, 5 & 2. Because I made a different medical choice, @JustinTrudeau says I am an ideologically motivated extremist, racist & mysoginist. #TrudeauMustGo pic.twitter.com/nfIxJ6yFKd — Devon A Thompson (@truedevonthomps) September 16, 2022

I am a Kenyan Sikh immigrant with degrees in Theatre and Education. I volunteer with a community farm and I teach youth how to grow food. Because I dare to do my own research, @JustinTrudeau calls me a science-denying racist and misogyist.#TrudeauMustGo pic.twitter.com/YdNHf6rZ8Y — Harveen Sandhu (@Truth_and_Tea) September 17, 2022

Did you know that Rebel News is completely independent from government interests and doesn’t take a penny from the Liberal government’s media bailouts? If you appreciate that you can trust us to bring you the other side of the story, please consider donating what you can here to support our journalism.