'Nobody knows what I'm going to do': Trump weighs strike on Iran

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering his options when it comes to conducting a military strike on Iran. “I may do it. I may not do it. Nobody knows what I'm going to do,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

“I can tell you this, Iran has got a lot of trouble, and they want to negotiate,” he continued. “It's very late to be talking. There's a big difference between now and a week ago.”

On Wednesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle weighed in on the president's strategic ambiguity following the close of a 60-day negotiation period.

“They've had enough time,” said Lise. “What do they think those 60 days were for? I think Trump is getting to the end of his rope with these guys, and we're going to see something spectacular in the next couple of days.”

“Trump wants unconditional surrender,” added Sheila. “That's what peace means to him. The complete surrender of Iran of their nuclear capabilities.”

As it stands, the Americans are stepping aside and “letting the Israelis clean up this mess,” Sheila said.

“It would be a real disaster for the country Iran if the United States got involved in a military capacity,” Lise said. “They would blow them off the face of the earth.”

Trump's current position, Lise added, shows he has “a great deal of restraint and a great deal of respect for regional issues that maybe aren't directly involving American sovereignty.”