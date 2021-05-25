Nova Scotia RCMP officers lie in wait to ticket partygoers

Halifax District RCMP officers have charged nine people under Nova Scotia's Health Protection Act for attending a house party in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia.

At 9:35 p.m. Sunday night, officers arrived at a residence with loud music and strobe lights, hosting an estimated 30 people inside. Upon arrival, officers reported that all went dark and silent and that they were refused entry to the property.

The officers then waited near the residence for individuals to depart, later issuing a total of nine tickets worth $2,422 each. It is unclear if other attendees departed the residence undetected by police.

Nova Scotia RCMP state that more tickets may follow as investigation into the alleged house party continues.