Now Spider-Man? Yet another superhero comes out as gay

Disney’s not-so-secret gay agenda is moving full speed ahead as Marvel unveils a gay version of Spider-Man.

According to The Daily Wire, “the news was revealed on Twitter by Marvel writer Steve Foxe” and will appear in issue Edge of Spider-Verse #5.

Gay Spider-Man will have a “fearlessly femme” identity according to Foxe, which “is central to who he is, but it's not the STORY--- which you can experience for yourself in September!"

The designer for the character's new look, according to Twitter, pulled inspiration from Alexander McQueen and Mugler “while also looking at new and unique spiders that [Steve Foxe] has recommended.”

Web-Weaver

my design for the brand new Spider, debuting in Edge of Spider-verse 5 pic.twitter.com/vl2qVUtGVq — krisanka (@kristaferanka) June 23, 2022

Although, as The Blaze notes, Foxe protected his tweets so only his followers could see them, he initially took to Twitter to announce gay Spider-Man’s debut, deeming it a “huge gay honour.”

Breitbart reports that “the comic book company first informed fans of its plans with a June 16 solicitation, that described the new character as, “WEB-WEAVER: A not-so-mild mannered fashion designer at Van Dyne gets spider-powers and shows us a very different kind of Spider-Slayer.”

Spider-Man may be the latest Marvel character to come out as gay, but according to Out over a dozen other characters are openly LGBT in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including America Chavez in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, Phastos in “Eternals”, Loki in its Disney+ series, and more.

The announcement was naturally followed by mixed reactions, many of which do not appreciate Disney’s not-so-gay agenda:

A gay Spider-Man?

The large majority of Americans do not support this lifestyle.

And won’t support the body of work you are presenting. — misti morgan (@mistim) June 30, 2022

Dude why do you have to ruin Spider-Man? Stan Lee said not to make him gay, your doing something out of some else idea, changing a few things and calling it original character. Don't you brainstorm before this kind of things? — Eduardo Lanza (@edulanza_10) June 29, 2022

Disney has included LGBT characters in many of their latest shows, including an animated series for kids called Baymax, which features a transgender character buying menstrual products.