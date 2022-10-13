NSW ditches mandatory positive Covid-19 test reporting

NSW Health

Mandatory reporting of positive Covid-19 results will be scrapped in New South Wales as of Friday.

The change comes as mandatory isolation is also abandoned.

The government is encouraging people to voluntarily report positive rapid test results, but the $1000 fine for failing to do so will no longer apply.

The changes come nearly a year to the day after Sydney’s 107-day Covid lockdown ended.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said voluntary reporting of results was still valuable as it would help authorities to track the disease and provide adequate responses.

She added that even though mandatory isolation no longer applied to people with Covid, it was wise for people with cold or flu-like symptoms to self-isolate.

"If you have COVID-19 you may be infectious for up to 10 days, but you are most infectious in the two days before your symptoms start and while you have symptoms," she said. "If you have to leave the house while unwell, wear a mask when indoors and on public transport, avoid large gatherings and indoor crowded places, and don't visit high risk settings, such as hospitals, aged or disability care facilities for at least seven days."

She said people working in hospitals or disability and aged care facilities should not go to work if they tested positive and only return after a week provided they were symptom free.