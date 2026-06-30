WATCH: Police BASH farmer for 'illegally' feeding his cattle

A New South Wales farmer has spoken publicly for the first time about a series of events he says shattered his livelihood and reputation. John Carter, who has managed cattle for 52 years, alleges he was targeted, arrested, and jailed over accusations that were ultimately dropped, but not before a cascade of official interventions left his small operation in ruin.

Carter describes a dramatic escalation beginning in 2024, when he was ordered off public stock reserves he had used legally for years. He said he had consistently paid for the required permits, managed fencing, and maintained the land in accordance with regulations. Despite this, rangers from Local Land Services, a government department, abruptly informed him he could no longer graze cattle on the reserve.

He contends that the justifications for his eviction shifted repeatedly. Carter detailed claims from officials that ranged from allegations of sick animals, cattle straying from the reserve, unpaid rent totalling $700, and accusations of leaving his herd unattended. Carter denies all these allegations. In response, he said he reinforced fencing and continued to care for his herd in the same manner he had for decades.

The situation escalated further in early 2025. Carter recounts an incident on 22 January, when he observed someone monitoring his activities on the reserve. Shortly after leaving, he was stopped by a police officer near Albury and threatened in relation to his cattle.

Carter's cattle were subsequently seized and relocated to a pound reserve, which he claims was of inferior quality and failed to meet basic animal welfare standards. His efforts to check on his cattle's wellbeing led to further confrontation with authorities. Carter was arrested and charged with stalking and intimidation, subject to bail conditions that he describes as contradictory and difficult to comply with.

The ordeal, Carter argues, reflects a broader ideological campaign against cattle grazing and farmers, which he links to the current policy settings of the New South Wales Labor government. He believes there is a growing sentiment within government agencies and certain sections of the public that positions cattle as a threat, and that this attitude is fuelling increased regulatory pressure on livestock producers both in Australia and internationally.

Carter's experience, involving Local Land Services, NSW Police, and oversight by organisations such as the RSPCA, has left him disillusioned with the process and fearful for the future of rural livelihoods. Two of the original claims against him were eventually dropped, but not before he spent time in jail and endured a lengthy legal battle that has led to ongoing legal and reputational harm.

As he breaks his silence, Carter warns that his story is emblematic of a growing conflict between government authorities and primary producers. He describes the experience as devastating, both personally and professionally, and suggests that without reform, more farmers could face similar fates.