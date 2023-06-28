NSW government to introduce new religious vilification laws

The NSW Government is set to introduce religious vilification laws.

Multiculturalism Minister Steve Kamper said this week laws prohibiting the ridicule of someone because of their religious beliefs were sorely needed.

“Members of the Jewish, Muslim, Hindu and Sikh faiths have all raised concerns about the growing levels of intolerance towards members of their communities,” he said. “This is unacceptable.”

Under the proposed laws, inciting hatred, contempt or ridiculing someone because of their religious beliefs would become an offence.

The proposed bill would amend the Anti-Discrimination Act to make it unlawful to, by a public act, incite hatred towards, serious contempt for, or severe ridicule of, a person or group of persons, because of their religious belief, affiliation or activity.

A “public act” includes any form of communication – verbal and non-verbal – to the public.

The law would also protect atheists in recognition that their beliefs about religious matters should be protected.

Attorney-General Michael Daley insisted no one should have to encounter public hate due to their religious beliefs.