NSW Police uninvited from Sydney Mardi Gras parade as Pride rift grows

The New South Wales Police Force finds itself excluded from participating in Sydney's Mardi Gras parade this year.

The decision came in the aftermath of the alleged murders of gay couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies by a gay serving officer, Beau Lamarre-Condon.

NSW Premier Chris Minns initially defended the force's participation, highlighting the 'inclusivity of LGBTQ+ members' within the police ranks. However, the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Board, claimed it was responding to community concerns, insisting that police presence would exacerbate distress following the tragic deaths, despite the officer being a member of the gay community.

Acknowledging the decision, Police Commissioner Karen Webb expressed disappointment, arguing that the exclusion undermined the force's commitment to the community's safety.

Despite efforts to overturn the ruling, confirmed by a NSW Police Force spokesperson, the board's stance remains firm. Meanwhile, Sydney MP Alex Greenwich urged unity, emphasising the 'importance of police support for the LGBTQ+ community.'

With tensions high and opinions divided across the country, the exclusion of the NSW Police Force from this year's Mardi Gras parade underscores a growing rift in the relationship between law enforcement and the Pride movement.