NYC homeless shelters reach their limits due to asylum seekers

New York City is being hugely impacted by the many buses full of illegal aliens arriving in the city, with first hotels reaching their maximum capacity, and now shelters. The decision-makers who allowed this enormous influx of migrants are destabilizing the local economy.



Although U.S. taxpayers are the ones who have to pay for these decisions, they haven't been given a voice in the matter.



One homeless person I interviewed has seen his entire world be affected by this crisis. The resources of the city regarding food, shelter and other services that he relies on have reached a boiling point.



“People who have been here, who are American citizens, have been pushed to the back of the line,” he said. “They really have to put the people who are citizens, who pay taxes, who work in this country first. They [illegal aliens] have been getting Al treatments, getting hotels and so forth and I am still stuck in limbo and it's very frustrating.”



This man doesn’t understand why asylum-seekers are receiving more services and goods than American citizens. Along with other New Yorkers, he is getting frustrated with fighting for the few resources that are still available.



“But I don't see how they can manage it, with it being so crowded as it is. Why do they keep sending people this way?”



Many of the New York homeless have questions just like this one that they are not receiving any answers for from those in power.