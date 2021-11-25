NYC Mayor de Blasio urges vaccine mandate for public transportation

If implemented, the vaccine mandate currently in place to visit gyms, restaurants, theatres and other public venues would be extended for any New Yorker who wishes to commute on public transit.

In a Wednesday post on Twitter, de Blasio called on New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to institute a vaccine mandate to ride any of the city's public transit, the Metropolitan Transit Authority.

“We know vaccine mandates work,” de Blasio wrote. “New York City is proof of that. Now let’s go even further. I’m urging [Gov. Kathy Hochul] to institute an MTA vaccine mandate. Let’s do what we can to keep our city, our residents, and our workforce safe.”

If implemented, New Yorkers will have to show proof of vaccination wherever they travel for work.

While some of de Blasio’s defenders tried to make excuses for the mayor, suggesting that he meant a mandate for MTA workers, de Blasio’s remarks did not single out workers. Many expressed their opposition to de Blasio’s proposal, asking him if it was his intent to bring Europe's riots to New York City.

In many European countries, including Austria, Italy, France and the Netherlands, tens of thousands of civilians have protested, sometimes violently, over draconian measures taken in response to the ongoing pandemic and the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

These measures include banning unvaccinated individuals from being able to partake in society, to even stricter vaccine mandates that impose fines on anyone refusing the vaccine.

At least 9,000 city employees have been put on unpaid leave as the city imposed its vaccine mandate. The New York Times reported earlier this month that de Blasio announced that the city saw no disruptions to any city services despite protests by firefighters and sanitation workers.

