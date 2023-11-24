NYC Mayor Eric Adams and President Biden at odds over migrant crisis response

AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and President Joe Biden have reportedly not communicated in many months, amid growing tensions over the handling of the migrant crisis in New York City. According to Politico, their last conversation occurred in January, with White House officials indicating that Biden has neither publicly nor privately discussed Adams since then.

Mayor Adams has been vocal in his criticism of the federal government's response to the migrant situation, asserting that Washington, D.C. has left New York City to manage the crisis alone. "D.C. has abandoned us, and they need to be paying their cost to this national problem," Adams remarked during a recent town hall.

Complicating matters, Adams is also under investigation for allegedly receiving illegal campaign contributions from the Turkish government during his 2021 campaign.

Adams reportedly canceled his scheduled meetings at the White House on November 2 shortly after arriving in D.C. This decision came as New York City grapples with the financial strain of accommodating over 100,000 migrants in the past year. As a result, Adams has announced budget cuts across various city departments, including police, sanitation, and education, to offset the costs incurred from the migrant influx.

"For months, we have warned New Yorkers about the challenging fiscal situation our city faces," Adams said. "To balance the budget as the law requires, every city agency dug into their own budget to find savings, with minimal disruption to services."

In a statement, Adams highlighted the fiscal challenges facing the city, emphasizing the need for budgetary adjustments to maintain financial balance. The situation has become so dire that in September, Adams ominously predicted the migrant crisis could "destroy New York City."

"Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don't see an ending to this. I don't see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City," Adams said, Fox News reported. "We're getting 10,000 migrants a month."

The strain in relations between Mayor Adams and President Biden was further evidenced by Adams' removal from Biden's campaign advisory board in May, following his outspoken criticism of the president's border management policies.

As New York City continues to navigate the challenges of the ongoing migrant crisis, the absence of direct communication and support from the federal level underscores the complexity and urgency of the situation.