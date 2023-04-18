NZ authorities to release $3.5m report on parliament protest policing
Inquiry results from 23-day anti-vaccine mandate demonstration to be unveiled this week.
A report into the how police operated during last year’s protest and occupation of Parliament grounds will be released this week.
The Independent Police Conduct Authority have been investigating police actions during the 23-day protest by groups opposed to the Covid-19 vaccine mandates.
The protest came to a violent end when police forcibly removed the occupiers.
The authority spent $3.5m on the inquiry and needed a month longer than they anticipated after receiving nearly 2000 complaints about police conduct.
Investigators interviewed more than 350 people, including then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, former Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard, and former Wellington Mayor Andy Foster.
Police spent more than $3.7m and used more than 1800 staff to quell the protest in which 86 police were injured.
More than 300 people were arrested in relation to the occupation, but more than half have since had charges withdrawn.
