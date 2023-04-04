NZ disinformation researchers say transgender hate is at 'genocidal' levels

Violent transgender rights activists clash with women's rights advocates in Auckland.

New Zealand academics say anti-transgender hate is on the rise in the country, with government-funded analysts monitoring online extremism describing the content as "genocidal" following British women's rights activist Kellie-Jay Keen's recent visit.

According to reports, the level of online hatred directed at the transgender community in New Zealand has increased significantly, with analysts warning that violence could spill out into the world. Researchers say the content is now being widely distributed by anti-mandate and anti-government groups.

They claim the situation has been fuelled by the recent visit of British women's rights activist Kellie-Jay Keen, also known as Posie Parker, who has been vocal about the detioration of women's rights.

Shaneel Lal, a central figure in the protest against Keen, was recently named Young New Zealander of the Year for his 'work for rainbow communities'. But while women's rights supporters accuse Lal of inciting the violent protest in Auckland, he claims he is now facing threats of violence following the event.

"A lot of these people who are sending threats could very much act on it. One of the threats I got says 'if I see you I'll snap your neck'," Lal claimed.

Despite the allegations of threats to his safety, evidence of violence against women at the recent rally by transgender rights activists shows a worrying trend of real world violent acts by trans rights activists.

But according to the Disinformation Project's Sanjana Hattotuwa, the blame for the division lies with Keen and others who have been vocal online about the deterioration of women's rights, such as author JK Rowling.

She says, "they are being hounded, harassed and harmed and hated upon online - to a degree we've never studied before."

The Disinformation Project has been the subject of controversy in New Zealand after founder Kate Hannah's radical left-wing ideologies were unmasked recently.

Reports cited an open letter authored by Hannah to her vice chancellor at the University of Waikato in 2017, in which she states that she uses Marxism, feminism and postcolonial theory as critical theoretical approaches to "understand the world".

Hannah's extreme views are at odds with many New Zealander's who have raised concerns about the objectivity and neutrality of the Disinformation Project, which has had significant influence in New Zealand political circles and worked with then PM Jacinda Ardern's Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet during the Covid-19 pandemic.