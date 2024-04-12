NZ Health Ministry set to release verdict on use of puberty blockers

E-transfer (Canada):

The Ministry of Health in New Zealand is on the brink of revealing its much-anticipated report on the use of puberty blockers to treat gender dysphoria.

The hormone drugs, which halt the physical changes of puberty, have come under intense scrutiny worldwide, particularly with Britain's recent ban on their routine use outside of clinical trials.

The Cass Review, an independent investigation into youth services in the UK, has just been released after a four-year study, revealing significant shortcomings in the support provided to vulnerable children, including those experiencing gender dysphoria.

New Zealand transgender activists however have labelled the review as "harmful," awaiting the Ministry of Health's evidence brief released next week.

Chief Medical Officer Joe Bourne spoke of the "complexity" of the issue and the "need for careful consideration to ensure the best outcome for young people seeking advice and care."

The ministry plans to accompany the release with a comprehensive position statement outlining the next steps.

Meanwhile, Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora has commissioned an update to national guidelines and referral pathways for "gender-affirming healthcare," aiming to "better support transgender patients and healthcare workers."

PATHA, the Professional Association of Transgender Health Aotearoa, is leading this initiative, expected to be completed by August.