NZ journalist Sean Plunket's Twitter account reinstated after suspension
Popular independent broadcaster back on platform after mass flagging.
New Zealand broadcaster Sean Plunket's Twitter account has been reinstated after it was suspended earlier this week over alleged "hateful conduct" against transgender individuals.
Plunket appealed the suspension and believed it was due to a "troll attack by a group of women-hating activists," though he wasn't informed by Twitter which post led to his suspension.
An enormous thankyou to all who supported free speech and my unbanning @elonmusk @OzraeliAvi. We may not always agree but we must talk and search for understanding. Also big thanks to the team at @theplatform_nz for you awesome work.— Sean Plunket (@SeanPlunket) April 5, 2023
In a tweet this morning, Plunket confirmed that his Twitter account had been reinstated and thanked those who supported free speech, including Elon Musk and Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini. He also emphasized the importance of discussion and understanding, even with those who he may not agree.
Good morning to everyone except you blokes in the alphabet mafia who tried to silence Sean Plunket.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 5, 2023
Plunket had previously criticised the New Zealander of the Year Awards for being "woke" after activist Shaneel Lal won the Young New Zealander of the Year Award.
This led to a confrontation at the event between Lal's supporters and fans of women's rights campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen.
Plunket suspected that a tweet about the event, including a reference to Keen, was the reason for his Twitter suspension.
Despite the controversy, Plunket remains committed to his role as founder and editor of The Platform.
