NZ journalist Sean Plunket's Twitter account reinstated after suspension

New Zealand broadcaster Sean Plunket's Twitter account has been reinstated after it was suspended earlier this week over alleged "hateful conduct" against transgender individuals.

Plunket appealed the suspension and believed it was due to a "troll attack by a group of women-hating activists," though he wasn't informed by Twitter which post led to his suspension.

An enormous thankyou to all who supported free speech and my unbanning @elonmusk @OzraeliAvi. We may not always agree but we must talk and search for understanding. Also big thanks to the team at @theplatform_nz for you awesome work. — Sean Plunket (@SeanPlunket) April 5, 2023

In a tweet this morning, Plunket confirmed that his Twitter account had been reinstated and thanked those who supported free speech, including Elon Musk and Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini. He also emphasized the importance of discussion and understanding, even with those who he may not agree.

Good morning to everyone except you blokes in the alphabet mafia who tried to silence Sean Plunket.



Welcome back mate!!! https://t.co/cEgiuJd047 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 5, 2023

Plunket had previously criticised the New Zealander of the Year Awards for being "woke" after activist Shaneel Lal won the Young New Zealander of the Year Award.

Spare a thought for @shaneellall following the reinstatement of @SeanPlunket to Twitter.



The poor bloke is learning the hard way to keep his gaslighting to New Zealand’s legacy media because no one else is falling for his lies.



All I have to say is good morning. pic.twitter.com/OUbY8lB6O5 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 5, 2023

This led to a confrontation at the event between Lal's supporters and fans of women's rights campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen.

Plunket suspected that a tweet about the event, including a reference to Keen, was the reason for his Twitter suspension.

Despite the controversy, Plunket remains committed to his role as founder and editor of The Platform.