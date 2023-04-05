NZ journalist Sean Plunket's Twitter account reinstated after suspension

Popular independent broadcaster back on platform after mass flagging.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 05, 2023
  • News
NZ journalist Sean Plunket's Twitter account reinstated after suspension
Remove Ads

New Zealand broadcaster Sean Plunket's Twitter account has been reinstated after it was suspended earlier this week over alleged "hateful conduct" against transgender individuals.

Plunket appealed the suspension and believed it was due to a "troll attack by a group of women-hating activists," though he wasn't informed by Twitter which post led to his suspension.

In a tweet this morning, Plunket confirmed that his Twitter account had been reinstated and thanked those who supported free speech, including Elon Musk and Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini. He also emphasized the importance of discussion and understanding, even with those who he may not agree.

Plunket had previously criticised the New Zealander of the Year Awards for being "woke" after activist Shaneel Lal won the Young New Zealander of the Year Award.

This led to a confrontation at the event between Lal's supporters and fans of women's rights campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen.

Plunket suspected that a tweet about the event, including a reference to Keen, was the reason for his Twitter suspension.

Despite the controversy, Plunket remains committed to his role as founder and editor of The Platform.

Censorship Australia New Zealand Reports news Twitter New Zealand
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
SIGN THE PETITION: Let Avi Yemini in

SIGN THE PETITION: Let Avi Yemini in

26,550 signatures
Goal: 30,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.