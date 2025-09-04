NZ PM breaks silence after 100,000 sign petition to deport Thomas Sewell

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has labelled Thomas Sewell an “awful human being” but has declined to comment on calls for his deportation from Australia.

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition urging the Australian government to revoke Sewell’s citizenship and send him back to New Zealand, where he was born, after he allegedly led an attack on Camp Sovereignty, a sacred Indigenous site in Melbourne, following anti-immigration protests on Sunday.

When asked about the petition, Luxon said it was up to Australia to decide.

🚨 ‘Bashed their way into it’: Neo-Nazis gatecrash ‘March for Australia’ rallies



Appreciate @RitaPanahi for having me on @SkyNewsAust to set the record straight.



See the truth for yourself 👉 https://t.co/JGvb3x8w6H pic.twitter.com/OT5hHoVEOB — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 1, 2025

"Well, he sounds like a pretty awful human being," Luxon said. "He's an Australian citizen, so I'll let that run its course."

Sewell, 32, is the leader of the neo-Nazi group National Socialist Network and has been involved in far-right, white supremacist movements in Australia for around a decade. He was born in New Zealand and served in the Australian Army from 2012 to 2014.

I’m no fan of Jacinta Allan, but let’s be real — nobody was stopped from rallying on Sunday.



The outrage is over neo-Nazis hijacking the event with violence.



Just like the far-left, these thugs roamed the city assaulting people. https://t.co/NGN4mMdx8E — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 2, 2025

At the weekend’s March for Australia rally, Sewell led a mob of NSN members in an attempt to hijack the event, with his group launching an attack on Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini’s crew and security team in a failed attempt to stop them from reporting.

Is it just my feed, or is the entire internet cheering these violent Nazi thugs finally getting locked up?



Now imagine if cops treated left-wing and pro-Palestinian violence with the same seriousness.



This city might actually be safe again.



pic.twitter.com/oTxjHGgt8v — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 2, 2025

Under the Citizenship Act, Australia’s immigration minister can seek a court order to revoke citizenship if a person has been convicted of a serious offence, sentenced to at least three years in jail, and their conduct demonstrates that they have repudiated their allegiance to Australia.

It is unfortunate that politicians and the media continue to label everyday Australians as racists and Nazis for marching in support of Australia and criticising government failures on mass immigration. The vast majority of marchers were motivated by love for their country and… pic.twitter.com/5J8Zn6dDaO — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) September 3, 2025

Sewell is facing 25 charges over the “Camp Sovereignty” incident, which occurred while he was already on bail. Charges include violent disorder and affray.

Police are seeking to keep him in custody, arguing that his behaviour “in recent times has been escalating in violence.”

🚨 MEDIA LIES EXPOSED 🚨



The truth about the March for Australia in Melbourne isn’t what the media showed you.



This is who REALLY turned up.



Full story: https://t.co/JzLHY9yUu9

Shop now: https://t.co/LQG1Y9LGRU pic.twitter.com/6XxWBdJXxn — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 4, 2025

"He is their (the National Socialist Network's) leader and has complete control. He has shown he has a large group of followers who will attack on instruction," Detective Senior Constable Saer Pascoe told a court on Wednesday.

Sewell was also arrested over an August 9 incident, for which he faces charges of assault and committing an offence while on bail.

Sewell intends to contest all charges, and his lawyer claims he is the target of a "political attack." A decision on his bail is expected tomorrow.