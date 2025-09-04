NZ PM breaks silence after 100,000 sign petition to deport Thomas Sewell

Australians want neo-Nazi leader stripped of citizenship and returned to his native New Zealand.

The change.org petition has gone viral.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has labelled Thomas Sewell an “awful human being” but has declined to comment on calls for his deportation from Australia.

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition urging the Australian government to revoke Sewell’s citizenship and send him back to New Zealand, where he was born, after he allegedly led an attack on Camp Sovereignty, a sacred Indigenous site in Melbourne, following anti-immigration protests on Sunday.

When asked about the petition, Luxon said it was up to Australia to decide.

"Well, he sounds like a pretty awful human being," Luxon said. "He's an Australian citizen, so I'll let that run its course."

Sewell, 32, is the leader of the neo-Nazi group National Socialist Network and has been involved in far-right, white supremacist movements in Australia for around a decade. He was born in New Zealand and served in the Australian Army from 2012 to 2014.

At the weekend’s March for Australia rally, Sewell led a mob of NSN members in an attempt to hijack the event, with his group launching an attack on Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini’s crew and security team in a failed attempt to stop them from reporting.

Under the Citizenship Act, Australia’s immigration minister can seek a court order to revoke citizenship if a person has been convicted of a serious offence, sentenced to at least three years in jail, and their conduct demonstrates that they have repudiated their allegiance to Australia.

Sewell is facing 25 charges over the “Camp Sovereignty” incident, which occurred while he was already on bail. Charges include violent disorder and affray.

Police are seeking to keep him in custody, arguing that his behaviour “in recent times has been escalating in violence.”

"He is their (the National Socialist Network's) leader and has complete control. He has shown he has a large group of followers who will attack on instruction," Detective Senior Constable Saer Pascoe told a court on Wednesday.

Sewell was also arrested over an August 9 incident, for which he faces charges of assault and committing an offence while on bail.

Sewell intends to contest all charges, and his lawyer claims he is the target of a "political attack." A decision on his bail is expected tomorrow.

