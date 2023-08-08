Obama’s biographer reveals that he fantasized ‘about making love to men’

AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

In a new interview with Tablet Magazine, historian David Garrow, the man behind the 2017 biography Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama, dropped some jaw-dropping insights into the life of the former U.S. President, the Daily Wire reported.

One hot topic was the love letters young Obama penned to his former girlfriends during his academic years. Garrow mentioned that one of these girlfriends, Alex McNear from Obama’s Occidental College days, showed him letters Obama wrote to her. However, she had redacted one particular paragraph, cryptically noting that it discussed "homosexuality."

Interestingly, these letters later ended up at Emory University. Garrow cheekily advised a friend to sneak a peek at them in the archives, and the historian hinted that the letters contained a passage where Obama discusses fantasies related to the same gender.

“He’s spent his whole life at Emory, but they won’t let him take pictures,” Garrow said. “So Harvey has to sit there with a pencil and copy out the graph where Barack writes to Alex about how he repeatedly fantasizes about making love to men.”

Then there's Obama’s 1995 memoir, Dreams from My Father. Garrow didn’t mince words, labeling it a “crock” and a work of "make-believe." He mused, “Who knows what the real story is?”

In a moment that seemed straight out of a spy movie, Garrow described his first White House meeting with Obama. The then-president allegedly showcased a pile of his personal journals to Garrow, seemingly as a power play, making it clear they were off-limits.

“And he’s arranged it this way on purpose—to show me that he has them, and so he can tell me that I can’t see them,” he said. “He’s got this big sack, I want to call it a cloth sack or a canvas sack, in the bottom of which are the journals. And then on the top of it is the typescript printout of my manuscript. So he’s carrying them around together.”

Garrow even speculated that Obama might destroy his journals one day to protect the narrative he has created around his life.

Discussing Obama’s tenure, Garrow critiqued aspects of his presidency like foreign policy and Obamacare, suggesting that Obama was more about image than ideology. He dropped a zinger, comparing Obama’s insecurities to Trump's, albeit in a more subtle fashion.

As for a potential future as a Supreme Court justice? Garrow gave a hard no, insinuating that Obama's own alleged admission of being "fundamentally lazy" due to his Hawaiian roots would render him unfit for the job.