Obama calls for 'digital fingerprints' to tackle spread of 'misinformation'
Barack Obama made a projection that the 2024 presidential campaign would be plagued by 'misinformation.' He emphasized the importance of regulating digital authenticity.
Former President Barack Obama is advocating for the utilization of "digital fingerprints" as a means to counteract the spread of "misinformation."
During a conversation with David Axelrod regarding the growing influence of artificial intelligence technology, Barack Obama made a projection that the 2024 presidential campaign would be plagued by "misinformation." He emphasized the importance of regulating digital authenticity, the Blaze reported.
"Because I was the first digital president, when I left office, I was probably the most recorded, filmed, photographed human in history, which is kind of a weird thing. But just the odds are that I was," Obama said. "As a consequence, there's a lot of raw material there. So usually all the deepfakes start with like some version of Obama doing something, dancing, saying dirty limericks, or whatever. Right?"
"That technology's here now. So most immediately we're going to have all the problems we had with misinformation before — this next election cycle will be worse," he continued.
Obama further remarked that the rapid expansion of AI technology gives rise to essential requirements.
"The need for us, for the general public, I think, to be more discriminating consumers of news and information, the need for us to, over time, develop technologies to create watermarks or digital fingerprints so we know what is true and what is not true," Obama stated.
According to Obama, it is crucial for Americans to possess the discernment to distinguish truth from falsehood, considering the digital environment's creation of echo chambers and feedback loops that reinforce existing beliefs. He highlighted the example of "vaccination stuff" as evidence supporting the necessity to regulate authenticity.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.