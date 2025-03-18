Offside! Female athletes condemn Nike Super Bowl ad for promoting 'fake feminism'

For the first time in almost three decades, Nike debuted a Super Bowl commercial last month. It featured numerous elite female athletes such as Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, JuJu Watkins, Sha’Carri Richardson and Jordan Chiles. The ad is artistically shot and features numerous rah-rah slogans such as: "You can’t flex, so flex," "You can’t fill a stadium, so fill that stadium," "You can’t be emotional, so be emotional" and "You can’t win, so win."

While the Nike ad might seem to be all about female empowerment at first blush, several other elite female athletes — who are not on Nike’s payroll – have condemned the one-minute spot. The reason: Nike is a vocal supporter of so-called “transwomen” (a.k.a., male) athletes competing against real women.

It's baffling. The sneaker and athletic apparel giant cheers on women’s athletics on one hand – but on the other hand, is openly supporting the single biggest threat facing female sports today: transwomen.

So it is that XX-XY Athletics — a start-up athletic brand whose goal is to support female athletes by defending safety and fairness in women’s sports and keeping biological males out of women’s and girls’ sports — recently released a video of several female athletes reacting to Nike’s ad.

Not surprisingly, their reaction to Nike’s trans position is not positive.

One of those female athletes featured in the XX-XY Athletics commercial is Canada’s very own powerlifter supreme, April Hutchinson.

Rebel News viewers are no doubt aware of April Hutchinson. She made headlines when she was suspended by the Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU) for two years. No, April was not caught taking steroids; rather, she was sanctioned for speaking out against men competing with women in powerlifting!

To the surprise of nobody, these male gender-bending grifters not only won female powerlifting competitions but set records in the process. But the CPU was more concerned that April was espousing “wrong-thought” — you know, making statements that were politically incorrect, albeit rooted in common sense and science.

April — and her fellow female athlete allies — believe that if Nike really cared about female sports, it would reverse its ludicrous stance supporting transwomen competing with real women.

And in case Nike is asleep at the switch, there are signs that the tide is indeed turning.

Case in point: last month, U.S. President Donald Trump fulfilled a campaign promise of protecting women’s sports by signing the "No Men in Women’s Sports" executive order. Fox News reports that while some states have complied and that the NCAA has revised its own trans athlete policy, states like Minnesota have rejected changes to their policies. (Then again, regarding Minnesota, this state is governed by the infamous “Tampon” Tim Walsh…)

We did reach out to Nike for comment. Our questions were:

What is Nike’s response to this campaign? With the exception of equestrian and auto racing, the two sexes have always competed in separate divisions for obvious biological reasons. Why does Nike think it is ok for biological males to compete against real women and having then shatter records in the process? Is Nike not concerned about women being injured by so-called “transwomen” in sports ranging from volleyball to rugby? What is Nike’s response to President Trump signing an executive order prohibiting males from competing against females? What is motivating Nike to support men competing against females? Is this all about a commitment to DEI?

Our emails went unreturned. And when we visited Nike Canada’s Toronto headquarters, we were told nobody was available to speak to us

Such a shame, that. Indeed, back in 1984 — when the world was so normal and before transanity became a thing — Cyndi Lauper scored a #1 hit single with Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

How sad that some four decades later, there are certain members of the Y-chromosome community that want to prevent girls from having fun, Indeed, they are making things miserable for real women. And to think these unhinged transgenders have the support of governments and multibillion dollar conglomerates, all in the name of wokeness and DEI.

That’s not very ladylike, we should think. In fact, it’s downright despicable.