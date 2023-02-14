Ohio Explosion: We're in East Palestine trying to uncover the truth

E-transfer (Canada):

What's happening in the small village of East Palestine, Ohio? A major train derailment of 50 cars carrying very hazardous chemicals took place in East Palestine on February 3. An evacuation order was declared, and just fivedays later on Feb. 8, residents were told they could return home.

Best video I’ve seen so far #trainderailment #EastPalestine -This is a must watch If your in East Palestine, or the surrounding area. - Follow me for more East Palestine updates like this pic.twitter.com/sjZjLQD21A — Jacob (@RaleighFam) February 7, 2023

Although residents have returned to the village, we are seeing videos online of damage to the local wildlife and pollution in the waters.

Who's to blame? Who's responsible? The Biden administration has been suspiciously quiet regarding one of the the most serious and dangerous environmental disasters to date. The secretary of transportation, Pete Buttigieg, spoke about Chinese spy balloons instead addressing the elephant in the room.

Norfolk Southern is the company responsible for the train, and many local residents are left questioning how transparent authorities at the company are being when it comes to the potential health hazards relating from the release of toxins into the area.

That's why we travelled from Toronto down here to Ohio — to get the other side of the story and show you what's really happening on the ground in East Palestine.

That's why we travelled from Toronto down here to Ohio — to get the other side of the story and show you what's really happening on the ground in East Palestine.