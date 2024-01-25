Ohio Republicans override governor's veto, ban transgender treatments for minors
Although there is a general consensus among Republicans that irreversible medical procedures can be detrimental to children and thus should be prohibited, some Republicans, such as ex-Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey, echoed DeWine's stance.
On Wednesday, Ohio's Republican legislators successfully overrode a veto by Governor Mike DeWine, a fellow Republican, to prohibit transgender hormone treatments and surgeries for minors.
Additionally, they implemented a ban on males competing in female sports competitions. This action followed a previous vote in the House on January 10, where Republicans had voted 65-28 in favor of overturning the Governor's veto, reports the Daily Wire.
House Bill 68 is made up of two acts: the “Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act” and the “Save Women’s Sports Act.” It bans transgender procedures on minors, such as double mastectomies on girls who identify as boys, and other genital procedures for children with gender dysphoria. It also prohibits males from competing in female sports across the state, grades K-12, and the collegiate level.
When Governor DeWine first vetoed the bill, he stated his belief that its enactment would interfere with the rights of parents.
“Ohio would be saying that the state, that the government, knows better what is medically best for a child than the two people who love that child the most, the parents,” he said, adding that he was acting to preserve "life."
“Ultimately, I believe this is about protecting human life,” DeWine said. “Many parents have told me that their child would not have survived, would be dead today, if they had not received the treatment they received from one of Ohio’s children’s hospitals. I’ve also been told by those who are now grown adults that but for this care, they would have taken their life when they were teenagers.”
During his brief 2024 presidential campaign, Christie contended that decisions regarding surgeries like double mastectomies and phalloplasty-to-vaginoplasty conversions should be left to the parents.
“I don’t think that the government should ever be stepping into the place of the parents in helping to move their children through a process where those children are confused or concerned about their gender,” Christie told CNN. “The parents are the people who are best positioned to make these judgments.”
“What I’d like to make sure each state does is require that parents be involved in these decisions,” he added. “Folks who are under the age of 18 should have parental support and guidance and love as they make all of the key decisions of their life, and this should not be one that’s excluded by the government in any way.”
