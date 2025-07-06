IRONY: Oil and gas advocates launch 'greenwashing' complaint against David Suzuki Foundation

Canadians have launched a Competition Bureau complaint against the David Suzuki Foundation for using misleading imagery in anti-natural gas campaigns.

The complaint, filed by eight B.C. residents, alleges the foundation repeatedly uses a two-decade-old aerial photo of Wyoming gas wells to misrepresent current development in B.C.'s Montney Formation, a major Canadian gas-producing region.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey criticize Suzuki's long-standing opposition to oil and gas, his honorary degree from the University of Alberta, and his environmental hypocrisy and misinformation.

They highlight the ironic turn of events, with pro-oil and gas advocates now using the Competition Bureau, previously weaponized against them.

The imagery in question allegedly violates Section 74.01(1) of the Competition Act. The Foundation admits the photo in question is not from British Columbia, which federal legislation C-59 contests as "greenwashing."

Though intended for heavy industry, the greenwashing rules now cover all businesses, including non-profit fundraising and foreign businesses "marketing in Canada."