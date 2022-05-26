'It's just common sense': Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt promotes conservative values against woke culture

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

The state of Oklahoma has enacted multiple new laws in recent months to fight the conservative fight in the ongoing culture war for America's future.

As detailed by Rebel News, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed legislation to protect the unborn, as well as legislation to protect the integrity of women’s sports by prohibiting the participation of biologically male transgender athletes from competing against women in schools and colleges.

Speaking to the Daily Wire on Thursday, Stitt said that he derived his moves from the views and demands of Oklahomans. “It’s just common sense,” he said.

The Republican governor expressed surprise that publications like the Washington Post refer to Oklahoma's “Save Women’s Sports” bill as controversial.

“I say, well, hang on, whoa, whoa, whoa,” he said. “In Oklahoma, it’s not controversial at all.”

“We believe that boys should play boy sports, girls should play girls sports,” he continued. “I hear from parents and people with young daughters. I’ve got three daughters myself. These are young kids that are impressionable. And we’re not going to let them feel uncomfortable.”

As detailed by the Daily Wire, Stitt signed a bill on Wednesday requiring students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their biological sex.

The move effectively prohibits males who identify as girls from entering girls' bathrooms in pre-K to K-12 schools.

The bill enables parents to sue non-compliant schools, and limits the amount of state funds that go to non-compliant school districts and charter schools. To facilitate students who refuse to use bathrooms that correspond to their biological sex, schools may provide them with a “single-occupancy restroom or changing room” to use.

Stitt said that the people of Oklahoma are supportive of his moves, explaining that he did not want to kowtow to a “very, very small minority” of woke activists.

“People in rural Oklahoma, people at the cattle sale, people in the business community, people in the church, people at the supermarket, people at the school where their little girls are going into a bathroom,” he said.

“It is just craziness that people are making an issue out of this,” Stitt said. “The only reason you would make an issue about this is if you’re just kowtowing to a very, very small minority.”

“We’re not against anybody,” he said. “We welcome everybody to Oklahoma. But that doesn’t mean you have the right to invade on our traditions or what we know is normal practices in the state of Oklahoma.”