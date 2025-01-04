Old loony Liz finds no humor in Trump's '51st state' remarks
MP Elizabeth May heckled President-elect Donald Trump for his witty outbursts, noting Canada will never go MAGA.
Our humorless politicians fail to differentiate between fiction and reality, yet again.
This time, old loony Liz spoke on Canada's tariff problem with the United States. She heckled President-elect Donald Trump for his witty outbursts of late.
She went on a tirade Friday morning to deplore Canada becoming the 51st state. He followed that jab in asking Wayne Gretzky to replace Justin Trudeau as prime minister.
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May launches into a tirade against President-elect Trump over his comments about Canada becoming the 51st state and suggestion that Wayne Gretzky run for office.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 3, 2025
"Maybe California would like to be the 11th province," she says. pic.twitter.com/DdjQpZcnUn
"I really take offense," she said, noting that Canada will never go MAGA.
"Mr. Trump, please, before making public pronouncements ... get yourself a briefing on the nature of
parliamentary democracy ... where no one runs for a prime minister," said Elizabeth May, the Green Party leader.
"We have elections for members of Parliament. We don't get to pick and choose ... who gets a seat at the cabinet table. If
they're not an elected member of Parliament," she added.
Elizabeth May’s Green Party, like the Green Parties in Europe, has made the decision to court the Anti-Semitic vote. Like them, she first purged the Jews. Now she courts Islamic Nazis like Omar Khadr, war criminal and murderer: pic.twitter.com/bRNjwiL7b7— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 14, 2019
During the latest Rebel livestream, commentators David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid were aghast by May's inability to read the room.
"After listening to her, I hope she is our trade negotiator with the Trump administration because I accept those terms," Gunn Reid said facetiously. "The central part of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, maybe a little bit of Manitoba, will go where we're more culturally compatible."
"This woman is a lunatic, Sheila," said Menzies. They recalled May's drunken stupor ten years ago, where she *jokingly* glorified Omar Khadr, a convicted terrorist.
"She said she was on NyQuil at the time," he added. "Oh, really? I believe that."
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says Trump's jokes about Canada becoming the 51st state make her "increasingly nervous."— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 10, 2024
May adds that it's crucial not to let "Fox News or Mr. Trump's social media" exploit Canada. pic.twitter.com/8l1NeMfnE0
May also took a big swipe at Premier Danielle Smith for announcing her attendance at Trump's presidential inauguration later this month.
"Smith, like I said, is working her butt off to try to save the Canadian economy from Trump tariffs," Gunn Reid commented. "Trying to build inroads to make sure that our oil and gas isn't tariffed, nor our agriculture."
"There's something psychologically wrong with that woman," she said about May.
