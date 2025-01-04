Old loony Liz finds no humor in Trump's '51st state' remarks

MP Elizabeth May heckled President-elect Donald Trump for his witty outbursts, noting Canada will never go MAGA.

Rebel News
  |   January 04, 2025   |   News Analysis

Our humorless politicians fail to differentiate between fiction and reality, yet again.

This time, old loony Liz spoke on Canada's tariff problem with the United States. She heckled President-elect Donald Trump for his witty outbursts of late.

She went on a tirade Friday morning to deplore Canada becoming the 51st state. He followed that jab in asking Wayne Gretzky to replace Justin Trudeau as prime minister.

"I really take offense," she said, noting that Canada will never go MAGA.

"Mr. Trump, please, before making public pronouncements ... get yourself a briefing on the nature of
parliamentary democracy ... where no one runs for a prime minister," said Elizabeth May, the Green Party leader.

"We have elections for members of Parliament. We don't get to pick and choose ... who gets a seat at the cabinet table. If
they're not an elected member of Parliament," she added.

During the latest Rebel livestream, commentators David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid were aghast by May's inability to read the room.

"After listening to her, I hope she is our trade negotiator with the Trump administration because I accept those terms," Gunn Reid said facetiously. "The central part of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, maybe a little bit of Manitoba, will go where we're more culturally compatible."

"This woman is a lunatic, Sheila," said Menzies. They recalled May's drunken stupor ten years ago, where she *jokingly* glorified Omar Khadr, a convicted terrorist.

"She said she was on NyQuil at the time," he added. "Oh, really? I believe that."

May also took a big swipe at Premier Danielle Smith for announcing her attendance at Trump's presidential inauguration later this month.

"Smith, like I said, is working her butt off to try to save the Canadian economy from Trump tariffs," Gunn Reid commented. "Trying to build inroads to make sure that our oil and gas isn't tariffed, nor our agriculture."

"There's something psychologically wrong with that woman," she said about May.

Call the Election!

6,189 signatures
Goal: 25,000 signatures
meta-img

Justin Trudeau's leadership has left Canadians facing skyrocketing food bank usage, unaffordable housing, rising crime, reckless immigration policies, radical environmental agendas, and increasing government-induced inflation. Mismanagement, hypocrisy, and censorship have eroded public trust, freedoms, and affordability for families across the nation. From reckless drug policies to attacks on free speech and public safety, Trudeau’s leadership has failed to address the critical challenges Canadians face. It’s time to demand better — please sign the petition to call for an election now.

Will you sign?

Donate to Rebel News

Latest News

Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.