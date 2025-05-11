Olivia Chow underwhelms by spending millions on public washrooms

Toronto Mayor, Olivia Chow, announced that public park washrooms, typically closed from November to May, reopened on May 1st and will be improved with $400 million in provincial funding.

Critics questioned the timing of renovations during the open season and mocked the focus on reopening washrooms as a low benchmark compared to past infrastructure achievements like expressway openings.

Concerns were raised about the practicality of Chow's example of winter biking to toboggan hills when washrooms are closed, the decreasing number of toboggan hills due to legal concerns, and the inconsistency of seasonal washrooms if parks are considered year-round facilities.

The possibility of heating issues or concerns about homeless individuals using the washrooms in winter were also mentioned.