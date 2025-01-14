One more party weekend: Trudeau announces cabinet retreat
Trudeau will head off to the retreat focused on "defending Canadian interests" amidst widespread dissatisfaction and policy failures.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that his cabinet will convene for a retreat in Quebec’s Outaouais region from January 20 to 21, 2025.
The prime minister's office says the meeting will focus on "defending Canadian interests" in the face of looming tariffs threatened by the incoming Trump administration.
A cabinet retreat last year focused on "affordability" made a mockery of the issue plaguing Canadians.
Trudeau drops $500,000 on a three-day “affordability” cabinet retreat.
They even spent $50,000 on a “banquet.”
According to records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, the three-day meeting cost $500,000 including $50,000 on a “banquet.”
