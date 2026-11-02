One Nation volunteer bashed with baseball bat in front of his family after confronting sign vandal

A 60-year-old One Nation volunteer is in hospital after he was allegedly beaten with a baseball bat at his home in Torquay on Sunday night, News24 reported.

The trouble is understood to have begun when a 14-year-old boy started damaging One Nation signage at the volunteer's Scorpio Street property. The volunteer went outside to confront the boy and was allegedly set upon by the teenager and his father, who live more than 100 kilometres away on the other side of Melbourne and were not known to him. News24 also reported it understands both are from New Zealand and are on special category visas.

"Investigators have been told the males allegedly assaulted the victim at a premises on Scorpio Street," police said.

"It is believed they allegedly assaulted the man with a baseball bat, before being arrested by attending units a short time later."

The volunteer's wife and children witnessed the alleged assault and called police. When officers arrived, the pair were allegedly damaging his vehicle, and both were arrested. The property was declared a crime scene, with police combing through the home and removing evidence.

Police said the man "was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries", though he is understood to have suffered serious head injuries, facial fractures and internal bleeding. He remains in Geelong Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

"The offenders, a 14-year-old boy from the Casey area and a 37-year-old man from Hampton Park were taken into custody," police said.

The Hampton Park man was charged with intentionally causing injury and other assault-related offences and will face the Geelong Magistrates' Court. He was remanded to appear again on 10 November. The 14-year-old was issued with a caution.

One Nation confirmed the injured man is one of its volunteers.

"One Nation has been made aware of an alleged vicious attack on one of our volunteers at his home in Torquay, Victoria," a party spokesperson said.

"Our thoughts are with him and his family as he remains in hospital.

"Political violence of any kind is unacceptable. No Australian should face violence or intimidation because of their political beliefs."

The party said it was seeking more information about the circumstances and would have more to say at that time.

A 60-year-old One Nation volunteer has allegedly been bashed with a baseball bat by a father and son, who live more than 100km away, after the teenager vandalised political signs at his property. https://t.co/vjQmuT0ygR — News24 Australia (@News24Aust) November 2, 2026

The alleged assault comes only weeks after independent Member for Indi, Dr Helen Haines, was struck by a four-wheel drive outside her electorate office in Wangaratta. A man has been charged over that incident, which the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said is being investigated by the Victoria Police Security Investigation Unit with the support of the Victorian Joint Counter Terrorism Team. The AFP said it received 1,067 reports of harassing, nuisance, offensive and threatening behaviour against high office holders, federal parliamentarians, electorate offices and protected establishments in 2025-26, up from 951 the year before.

Days after Dr Haines was hospitalised, GetUp launched its so-called Fight the Right campaign in Frankston, in Melbourne's south-east, a campaign that has relentlessly targeted the local One Nation candidate. When Rebel News went to the launch to ask questions, organisers told us to leave a public car park, shut a gate on our crew and warned that police were on the way.

The same candidate told us the pressure had spread to people who simply backed him. A market organiser asked him to pull out after she was phoned around the clock and threatened with boycotts and protests, and a florist asked his team to take down photos of his visit after she said she had been threatened. GetUp later told other media that the man accused over the Haines incident had never donated to, volunteered or worked for it, and we reported its response.

There is no suggestion that GetUp, or anyone connected to it, had anything to do with what happened in Torquay. But this is the climate the far left has built around One Nation in Victoria. Its supporters are branded a threat to be fought, local businesses are leaned on for being friendly, and campaign signs are treated as fair game. When a party's volunteers are cast as the enemy, nobody should be surprised that some people stop seeing them as neighbours.

Anyone who witnessed the Torquay incident or has information that could assist is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.